Tottenham Defender Denies That He Tried to Force Through a Transfer This Summer

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has insisted that he did not push for a move away from north London in the summer, and was never close to reaching an agreement with another club.

Alderweireld has less than a year left on his contract with Spurs, and negotiations on a renewal have stalled. The club can activate the option of an extra 12 months if necessary, but that would bring his release clause down to £25m.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The Belgian centre back was linked with Manchester United during the summer, but insisted over the international break that he was never close to leaving Spurs.

"Everyone was saying everywhere that I absolutely wanted to leave Tottenham," Alderweireld said, quoted by Sky Sports News.

"That's not true. This summer, I quickly understood Tottenham wanted to keep me. So, I had to battle to get my place back in the team. To be in the first team again is a victory for me. I just try to help Tottenham as best I can with my qualities. Regarding my future, everything that was said in the press was not right all the time."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Alderweireld was benched for Tottenham's first match of the season at Newcastle after returning from his post-World Cup holiday, before starting for Spurs in every match since.

Tottenham won their first three matches of the campaign before slipping up against Watford last time out. They will look to get back in form when they host Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday.