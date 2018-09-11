Tottenham & France Captain Hugo Lloris Branded 'Overrated' By Chelsea Goalkeeping Coach

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Chelsea's French goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon has launched a scathing attack on Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Lollichon believes that Lloris is supremely overrated and should be dropped with immediate effect by France manager Didier Deschamps.

According to the Daily Mirror, Lollichon has said that Spurs and France fans were ''in a dream world'' about his qualities as a goalkeeper.


He said in full ''people live in a dream world when it comes to Lloris a bit too much, but for me [Alphonse] Areola is above.''

This will come as a surprise to many. Lloris has been in arguably the best form of his life over the past few seasons. He has been instrumental in Spurs' three consecutive top four finishes, whilst was also one of the stand-out goalkeepers during the World Cup in Russia. 


Lollichon would prefer to see Areola given the number one shirt for France, as he is a big fan of the Frenchmen's attributes. He said of Areola: ''Against Germany, he was positionally very good and in his ability to come out. It's the basis of all goalkeepers, but not everyone does it well. He's pro-active in his anticipation.''

Areola - who is currently tussling with Gianluigi Buffon over who will be PSG's number one goalkeeper - impressed when he was called up for France in their inaugural Nations League match against Germany. Lollichon went on to add, ''I didn't wait until Thursday to discover Alphonse. For me, he's the best current French goalkeeper. He has all the characteristics to be France's number one.

''The height, ability will ball in his feet, wingspan, his driving ability, footwork. He's the most adapted to how they play.''

