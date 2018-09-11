UEFA Tease Plans for 3rd European Club Competition From 2021/22 Season

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

UEFA have revealed plans to introduce a third European club competition alongside the Champions League and Europa League from the 2021/22 season. 

The proposed new tournament is "pending approval" according to the Juventus and the European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli, who has been speaking about bringing a new competition into Europe's club football calendar. 

Speaking at the ECA Annual General Assembly, as quoted by The Mirror, he said: "Pending approval of the UEFA ExCo, the 'green light' has been given to introduce a third competition, bringing the overall number of clubs to 96, as of the 2021/22 season.

"A detailed assessment of the existing International Match Calendar is required prior to presenting a new model post-2024. The current model needs modernising."

While the Champions League is set to remain unaltered, the Europa League is set to be modified as a result of the new competition, in order to spread the number of teams competing in each format. 

As a result, sides from so-called smaller nations will participate in the new tournament as a way of elevating the level of competition in the Europa League, and will be shown primarily on online platforms.

There hasn't been a third European club competition since the Intertoto Cup, which was disbanded in 2008, with previous winners including Hamburg, Schalke and Villarreal. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)