Arsenal Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis Reportedly 'Close' to Finally Completing AC Milan Switch

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

After leading the post-Wenger era at Arsenal with the appointment of Unai Emery and the establishment of a new management structure at the Emirates, chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been the subject of ongoing interest from AC Milan, with a move now said to be imminent.

That is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato) with the report claiming that Gazidis’ widely-touted switch to the San Siro is ‘close’ to being finalised. Gazidis has apparently emerged as the Serie A giants’ first choice replacement for Marco Fassone.

Fassone was sacked by the club after Elliot took control from Yonghong Li. Following a high-profile struggle with financial issues and UEFA Financial Fair Play problems, it is said that Milan are seeking to establish new economic strategies.

The appointment of Gazidis is apparently central to their plans, with the suggestion that the current Arsenal chief executive can boost the brand of AC Milan globally - particularly in the Chinese market - as well as pulling the club in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

The report states that Milan are close to a financial agreement with Gazidis, after the club offered the 53-year-old a sizeable salary package which the South African is apparently set to accept.

Gazidis’ arrival at the San Siro is likely to be coupled with the appointment of Umberto Gandini from Serie A rivals Roma, who would make a return to the Rossoneri. The establishment of a revised management structure seems set to bring a new era for Milan, with Gazidis leading the way.

