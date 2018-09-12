Federico Bernardeschi Claims Juventus Are Favourites to Win Champions League This Season

Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi has claimed his club are favourites to lift the Champions League this summer.

According to the 24-year-old Italian, the Turin club is strong enough to go all the way and finally lift the trophy for the first time since 1996. In recent years, Juventus have come close to success, reaching the final twice in 2015 and 2017 but losing on both occasions to stronger opposition.

However, many are tipping the Bianconeri for success after a summer of strengthening which most notably included the addition of Ballon d'Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad.

Bernadeschi reportedly told Sky Sports Italia, as quoted by Football Italia: “I think we are really very strong this year, as we have a complete squad with great players in every area.





“We are perhaps the favourites to win the Champions League, even if it won’t be easy, because it’s a completely different tournament to Serie A or the Coppa Italia."

Despite not winning European silverware in recent seasons, Juventus have had no troubles collecting their domestic trophies. The Turin-based club are seven-time consecutive winners of Serie A.

Continuing his explanation as to why Juventus can secure European success this season, Bernadeschi added: “It’s a particular competition where things can change from one moment to the next and a single error can be decisive against top class opposition. We are up against sides with the same winning mentality as us.

“It’s a great challenge, but in any case we consider ourselves strong enough to go all the way this season."

Bernadeschi was still keen to point out though that, despite feeling his side were favourites, that did not guarantee them the title.

He explained: "That doesn’t necessarily mean the favourites will win the trophy, but obviously we feel that we are up there and have to prove it on the pitch.”

Juventus play their first Champions League group stage game away against Spanish side Valencia on Wednesday.