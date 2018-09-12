Fulham Wonderkid Set for New Contract Talks to Fight Off Interest From Tottenham & Manchester United

With less than two years remaining on his contract, Fulham are keen to offer youngster Ryan Sessegnon a new deal to secure the long-term future of the 18-year-old.

Sessegnon has emerged as one of England's finest prospects in recent seasons, playing a starring role as Fulham secured promotion back to the Premier League, while netting 16 goals and eight assists in all competitions in 2017/18.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Evening Standard report that Sessegnon's contract is an incredibly urgent matter for Fulham, who have seen their overall wage budget dramatically increase this season, following several high-profile transfers, such as Jean-Michael Seri and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

However, Sessegnon is one of the club's most valuable assets, and Fulham are keen to offer him a new deal which would reflect his importance to the club.

The young Englishman has been courted by several of Europe's biggest clubs, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur believed to be the most interested in signing Sessegnon. However, the 18-year-old has remained faithful to the Cottagers, and could soon be rewarded for his loyalty.

Sessegnon initially broke into Fulham's first team in 2016, and has featured predominantly as a left back ever since. However, his fantastic attacking capabilities have created a debate around Sessegnon's best position, with the youngster moving into a more advanced role for a large part of last season.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

He has featured as a left back once this season, in an EFL Cup clash with Exeter City. However, in the Premier League, Slavisa Jokanovic has deployed Sessegnon as a winger, playing on both the left and right sides of Fulham's attack.

After assisting Fulham's first goal since their return to the Premier League in a 3-1 loss to Tottenham, it was perhaps surprising to see Jokanovic drop Sessegnon from the starting lineup. He has been used as a substitute during Fulham's last two matches, and will no doubt be keen to force his way back into the team at Craven Cottage.