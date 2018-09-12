Gareth Southgate Heaps Praise on Marcus Rashford Pegging the Forward as a Future 'Top Player'

Marcus Rashford made the difference as England returned to their winning ways, beating out European counterparts Switzerland in a friendly match.

It was a lacklustre first half from the Three Lions, as the Swiss felt they should have been in the lead come half time. But an early second half goal from the Manchester United forward gave Gareth Southgate's men a much needed win.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Southgate was quick to heap praise on the 20-year-old, saying that the youngster will be a top player after scoring in back-to-back games.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Southgate said: "I'm really pleased for him more than anything, we know how exciting he is and we know he is going to be a top player, he's got a super mentality and he's great to work with.

"He's got two goals this week, some of his performances with us have been really good but to finish with two really good finishes is very important for him."

Southgate gave credit to the visitors after a very positive first half from the Swiss side, adding: "Their movement was really good, they kept the ball really well and we had to chase too much [in the first half]. There was definitely a lot of room for improvement.

"We didn't get hold of their pivot in the first half, [Granit] Xhaka was always available and their back three were finding him too easily. [Xherdan] Shaqiri was also dropping off the front into areas that were a problem and they were overloading in midfield.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Southgate was impressed by his players' willingness to sort out their problems at half time, as he entered a dressing room with his players talking amongst each other, trying to right their wrongs from the first half.

"Before I got in the players were trying to sort things out," he said.

"We expect and encourage it because they're intelligent footballers and it's important they have a view of what's going on. We want to have an environment that's demanding because that's the only way we can keep raising the standards."