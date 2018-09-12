Jamie Carragher Claims Danny Rose's England Performance Could Be Bad News for Spurs Teammate

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes that Danny Rose's performance for England against Switzerland on Tuesday evening may have given Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino a selection headache.

Rose was easily England's best player in an otherwise lacklustre display, putting in an assured performance at left back as the Three Lions ended their losing streak with a 1-0 win.

Rose is currently second in the pecking order at left back for Tottenham behind Ben Davies, but Carragher claims that the Welshman's place could be under threat if Rose continues to impress.

"I think it’s about time we saw the real Danny Rose," Carragher said on Sky Sports, quoted by HITC. "He had pace, power and energy and, to be honest, you’d never think he’d lose his place to Ben Davies.

"But Pochettino might be watching that thinking that Ben Davies might have a problem now, if he continues that form."

Davies has been picked ahead of Rose on three out of four occasions so far this season for Tottenham, although Rose did start in their impressive 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Various injury problems restricted Rose to just 800 minutes of Premier League football last season, with Davies performing admirably in his absence.

A lack of game time at club level cost Rose his starting spot for England too, with Ashley Young chosen at left back instead during the World Cup.

Pochettino is reportedly interested in bolstering his left back options, with Leicester's Ben Chilwell the latest player to be linked with a move.