John Terry's Stalled Move to Spartak Moscow Leaves Door Open to England Stay Amid Villa Interest

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

John Terry’s expected move to Spartak Moscow had looked set for completion over the weekend, but the Chelsea legend’s move to the Russian side is now in doubt, meaning that the defender could yet perform a U-turn and remain in England.

That is according to Sport-Express, with a report claiming that the move has hit the buffers. Terry had flown to Rome over the weekend to finalise personal terms and complete a medical to seal the deal.

Although Terry had apparently passed his medical, the deal is said to have been delayed over the 37-year-old’s concerns over himself and his family moving to Russia. The stalling of the deal could become an issue of time, with Spartak left sweating over a decision being made ahead of Friday’s deadline for the Russian Premier League registration of players.

Terry has been back in training with former club Chelsea recently, and was scheduled to feature in a charity match set up by James Milner and Stiliyan Petrov on Saturday but withdrew from the event as his move to Moscow inched closer.

Terms had been agreed with Spartak over a one-year deal with the option of a second year extension worth £1.8m in salary. Spartak had even dropped a hint over Terry’s arrival, taking to Twitter to announce that they were awaiting ‘a very important guest.’

Terry’s seal of approval seems to have been all that was missing in putting the final touches on the deal, with the former England defender having returned home on Sunday without signing the contract.

The defender will now be unable to feature for Spartak in the group stage of the Europa League, but could be registered for the knockout stages of the competition should the Russian side progress.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The apparent impasse will give Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce a new wind, while he apparently still harbours hope of bringing Terry back to the Championship side, despite the defender opting to leave Villa Park at the end of last season after the club’s failure to win promotion back to the Premier League.

With doubts also remaining over the desire of Villa’s new owners to re-sign Terry, the future of the Premier League legend remains very much undecided.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)