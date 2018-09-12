Juventus Midfielder Sami Khedira Signs New Two-Year Contract Extension at La Vecchia Signora

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has committed his future to the club after signing a new contract that now promises to keep him in Turin until at least the summer of 2021.

The new deal, which is a two-year extension on his existing terms that were due to expire at the end of this season, will also carry the option for a further 12 months.

World Cup winner Khedira arrived at Juve in the summer of 2015 on a free transfer from Real Madrid and has over 100 games for the club in a successful three-year stint.

The 31-year-old has won Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in each of his three seasons with Juve, while also playing in the 2017 Champions League final against his former club.

Khedira has started all three of Juve's Serie A games so far in 2018/19 and even managed to find the net in the opening 3-2 win over Chievo Verona as the club aims for an eighth straight Scudetto.

Juve are the only Serie A team with a 100% winning record after three games and top the table ahead of Sassuolo on seven points, with Fiorentina, SPAL and Napoli one point further back.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Juve will have a chance to put some more early distance between themselves and the rest when they face Sassuolo this coming weekend after the international break, while the 2018/19 Champions League campaign will start a few days later with a trip to Valencia.