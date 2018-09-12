'The King Better Not Go': Arsenal Fans Divided on Rumours of Potential Mesut Ozil Departure

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

Many Arsenal fans would agree that Mesut Ozil is one of the most frustrating talents in world football. When Ozil is on form, he is one of Europe's greatest creative midfielders, with his eye for a pass making him an incredible asset.

However, he regularly appears to struggle to assert his influence on matches. Supporters of Arsenal have frequently directed their frustrations towards him online, and fans of rival clubs have often made the German the butt of their jokes.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Reports have recently surfaced linking Ozil with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, with Fenerbahce named as potential suitors for the 29-year-old. Ozil's reputation as a divisive player is echoed perfectly by the reactions of fans on Twitter, who seem unsure of how to feel about these rumours.

Ozil burst onto the global scene with Germany at the 2010 World Cup, where his fantastic performances earned him a move to Real Madrid. He built a reputation as one of Europe's top attacking midfielders during his three years in Spain, before making the move to Arsenal in 2013.

On paper, he is undoubtedly one of Arsenal's strongest players, and the club certainly agreed with that opinion when they signed Ozil to a new contract which made him the highest paid player in the club's history. However, for such a high wage, many fans believe they are entitled to more from the German.

He has garnered a reputation for failing to perform in big matches. He is regularly criticised for his perceived lack of work ethic, whilst simultaneously failing to perform for his team in the most important situations. Fans are certainly growing frustrated at Ozil's performances, but seem unable to agree on the solution to the problem.

However, despite signing such a huge contract, Ozil's role in the team appears under threat now that Unai Emery has taken charge. He has often been deployed as a winger, which many fans believe is not his strongest position.

Reports emerged of a clash between Ozil and Emery, with eventually Ozil omitted from Arsenal's 3-1 victory over West Ham, although Emery denied these rumours when questioned by the Guardian.

Arsenal need their big players to perform at the highest level on a consistent basis, and many believe that Ozil is simply not able to do that. However, players of his unquestionable talent are often hard to find, meaning fans appear to be divided on these rumours.

Fortunately for Ozil, he certainly still has his fans in London.

