Manchester City Star Expected to Snub Barcelona Approach & Pen New Deal at Etihad Stadium

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan is expected to reject the chance to join Catalan giants Barcelona along with a host of other potential suitors and sign a new long-term contract with the Citizens, according to reports.

The Germany international still has two years left on his current deal at Etihad Stadium, having signed a four-year deal when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund for an estimated €27m back in 2016.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Although the 27-year-old hasn't shown any intentions of leaving Manchester City, it has been rumoured that Barcelona could look to sign Gündoğan as a way of bolstering their midfield, something which appears to be Barça's biggest concern right now.

However, a source close to the club claimed that it is expected Gündoğan will reject the chance to leave and join Barcelona, with the former Dortmund midfielder instead looking to sign a new deal in Manchester.

"İlkay is happy here and the club want to keep him," a source told the Sun. "There is interest in him but it is expected he will stay.

"He loves playing under Pep, but who wouldn't? He also enjoys living in Manchester and the city and club as a whole.

"There's still a couple of years left on his contract but he has been great since joining and it won't be long until it's all sorted we hope."

Gündoğan has made 69 appearances since joining Manchester City, scoring 11 goals and claiming 10 assists, and the German midfielder has largely shaken off his injury-prone reputation that first propped up during his time in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

When fit, Gündoğan walks into the Manchester City first squad, especially considering the absence of Kevin De Bruyne. The midfielder could even see his playing time increase as David Silva and Fernandinho enter the latter stages of their career.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)