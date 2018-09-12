Marco Asensio Reveals He Never Considered Leaving Real Madrid Despite Premier League Links

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio claims that he has never considered a career away from the Santiago Bernabéu, despite often being the subject of transfer rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is set to be a major part of Los Blancos' squad this season following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Asensio showcased his talents brilliantly during the international break by being directly involved in five of Spain's six goals against Croatia.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The former Mallorca prodigy has often been linked with a move to England, but Asensio insists that he has never thought about leaving Real Madrid.

"I've never had the intention to go anywhere," Asensio said, quoted by Goal. "This is my third season, in this one I think I have continuity and more prominence, and I'm seeing the performance I'm doing."

The youngster still has five years left on his current contract in the Spanish capital, and all signs are pointing to Asensio becoming a pivotal figure in Real Madrid's long-term future.

Having already made 95 appearances for the club, where he has scored 21 goals and claimed 15 assists, it is no surprise that the midfielder has already fought his way into contention for a regular spot with the Spanish national team.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

As well as a more senior role with Real Madrid, the appointment of Luis Enrique as the new manager of Spain will likely propel Asensio even further into stardom.

The former Barcelona head coach showcased his faith in young players during the international break by including the likes of Saúl Ñíguez, Rodri and Dani Ceballos in his squad for their UEFA Nations League doubleheader.