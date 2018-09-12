Referee Appointment for Trip to Everton Adds to West Ham's Problems Following Dismal Start to Season

West Ham head into Sunday’s clash with Everton desperate to pick up their first Premier League points of the season, but will not be encouraged by the fact that Martin Atkinson has been appointed as referee for the match at Goodison Park.

The Hammers have endured a dismal start to life under new manager Manuel Pellegrini, losing all four of their Premier League games so far this season, and find themselves rock bottom of the table.

MB Media/GettyImages

As reported by Football.London, the omens are not improving for West Ham, with Atkinson set to be at the centre of the action on Sunday, a referee who has not been a favourable figure for the Hammers in the past.

If West Ham’s struggles to pick up points this season are to be boosted, it will not come in the form of Atkinson’s record in charge of the London side’s games. The Hammers have not won in any of their last six matches in which Atkinson has been the referee.

Their last win in a match refereed by Atkinson came in a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough back in January 2017 at the Riverside Stadium, and Pellegrini will be hoping his side can replicate something close to that result on the road once more on Merseyside on Sunday.

West Ham are the only side without a point in the Premier League, but they are not considering sacking manager Manuel Pellegrini: https://t.co/6ul0KkmQMH pic.twitter.com/gNxQJLUW2F — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 5, 2018

Atkinson oversaw West Ham’s dismal 4-1 defeat away to Swansea City last season, as well as the 4-0 hammering away to Manchester United at the start of the previous campaign.

The 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion was also under Atkinson’s control last season, whilst a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates in the previous campaign further indicates Atkinson’s disadvantageous presence for the Hammers on Sunday.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Pellegrini will seek to kickstart his side’s season against an Everton side who are yet to be beaten under new manager Marco Silva, in yet another indication of just how tough a test West Ham have before them at Goodison Park.