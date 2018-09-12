Report Claims Liverpool Signed Defender Andy Robertson After Being Priced Out of Original Target

Liverpool were somewhat forced to make a move for Andrew Robertson last year after being priced out of a deal for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell back in 2016, according to reports.

Robertson has become a real fan favourite at Anfield following his £8m arrival from Hull City, surpassing all expectations and cementing his place in the club's first team ahead of Alberto Moreno and James Milner.

Image by Ben Carter

But the Liverpool Echo claims that the Scotland international might not have ever moved to Merseyside if the Reds had their way in the transfer market 12 months earlier.

Jürgen Klopp was desperately looking for a long-term solution to the club's problems at left back, and Leicester City defender Chilwell - on loan with Huddersfield Town at the time - became a top priority for the German head coach.

It is claimed that Liverpool submitted a £5m bid for the 21-year-old defender, with the deal expected to rise to £7m with performance-based add-ons. However, the Foxes dug their heels in and eventually priced the Reds out of the move.

Chilwell has come on leaps and bounds with Leicester City and he was part of their Premier League title-winning squad back in 2016, having returned from a spell with Huddersfield Town midway through the season.

The youngster has most recently been called up to the England squad which secured a 1-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday, registering his first senior cap for the Three Lions as a second half substitute.

Andrew Robertson, Liverpool: “After the Champions League final against Real Madrid, I hadn't slept for two days and was still going over the game in my head.” pic.twitter.com/D7FOYYmIOO — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) September 6, 2018

Despite missing out on the chance to sign Chilwell two years ago, Liverpool fans will rightly feel that things have worked out for the best after seeing how well Robertson has adapted to life at Anfield.

The Scotland captain made 30 appearances in total for the club last season, including six in the Champions League where Liverpool went on to reach the final in Kiev, Ukraine.