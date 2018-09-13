AC Milan Eye Double Arsenal Swoop as They Target CEO Ivan Gazidis & Contract Rebel Aaron Ramsey

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is still yet to commit his future to the Gunners, is being heavily linked with a move to resurgent Italian giants AC Milan that could even be aided by the Serie A club's apparent attempt to also pluck chief executive Ivan Gazidis from north London.

Ramsey is on course to become a free agent at the end of the summer, with months of negotiations so far failing to yield an agreement over a contract extension.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

It means that the player, who has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United at various points in recent months, can in theory start formally negotiating a pre-contract free transfer agreement with overseas suitors as of 1st January.

Italian outlet Sport Mediaset report that Milan are eyeing the 'possible arrival' of Gazidis that could 'open the door' to high profile transfer coup in the shape of Ramsey.

Despite his rapidly expiring contract, Ramsey still has an estimated market value of £40.5m (€45.5m) on Transfermarkt and so any club signing the Welshman for free would be conducting an excellent piece of shrewd business.

A number of press reports have emerged over the last few months claiming that Arsenal are 'confident' Ramsey will sign a new contract. The likelihood is that such reports have been passed to the media from someone inside the club to exert pressure. At the moment, however, that all appears to be empty hope.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Ramsey was hauled off early when Arsenal were beaten by Manchester City in their opening game of the season last month and had to make do with coming on as a second half substitute in the subsequent defeat to Chelsea.

He has since started both games against West Ham and former club Cardiff, with the Gunners winning both fixtures and taking maximum points to kick start their season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)