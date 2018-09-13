AC Milan Eye Double Arsenal Swoop as They Target CEO Ivan Gazidis & Contract Rebel Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who is still yet to commit his future to the Gunners, is being heavily linked with a move to resurgent Italian giants AC Milan that could even be aided by the Serie A club's apparent attempt to also pluck chief executive Ivan Gazidis from north London.

Ramsey is on course to become a free agent at the end of the summer, with months of negotiations so far failing to yield an agreement over a contract extension.

It means that the player, who has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United at various points in recent months, can in theory start formally negotiating a pre-contract free transfer agreement with overseas suitors as of 1st January.

Italian outlet Sport Mediaset report that Milan are eyeing the 'possible arrival' of Gazidis that could 'open the door' to high profile transfer coup in the shape of Ramsey.

Despite his rapidly expiring contract, Ramsey still has an estimated market value of £40.5m (€45.5m) on Transfermarkt and so any club signing the Welshman for free would be conducting an excellent piece of shrewd business.

A number of press reports have emerged over the last few months claiming that Arsenal are 'confident' Ramsey will sign a new contract. The likelihood is that such reports have been passed to the media from someone inside the club to exert pressure. At the moment, however, that all appears to be empty hope.

Ramsey was hauled off early when Arsenal were beaten by Manchester City in their opening game of the season last month and had to make do with coming on as a second half substitute in the subsequent defeat to Chelsea.

He has since started both games against West Ham and former club Cardiff, with the Gunners winning both fixtures and taking maximum points to kick start their season.