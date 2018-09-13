Arsenal Midfielder Mesut Ozil Sets Sights on Newcastle Ahead of First Trip to St James' Park

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil looks set to face Newcastle at St James' Park for the first time this weekend, despite playing in the Premier League for five years.

The German international has missed the Gunners previous trips to the north east, but looks set to end that drought this weekend, posting on his Instagram that the "away trip to Newcastle is already in sight!"





The Arsenal star missed out on last season's match as Arsene Wenger chose to rest him ahead of their crucial Europa League clash with Atletico Madrid, but will be fit and available to play this time round following his retirement from international football.





Ozil chose to take a step back after being heavily criticised for taking a picture with Turkey's president ahead of the World Cup, though head coach Joachim Low has subsequently revealed that he tried to reach out to Ozil after the tournament in Russia, but was unable to do so.

"He has not called me," Low said, as quoted by The Guardian. "In the past that was the case when players retired, Mesut decided on a different path. I repeatedly tried reaching him via message or phone but that was not possible. I have to accept that."

The German manager also refuted the 29-year-old's accusations of racism saying: "My only intention was to prepare best for the World Cup. This issue also cost us energy because it was always there. It is no excuse for our performance.





"That was not the reason. His claims of racism are exaggerated. Nowhere within my team during my time – there has been not even a hint of racism."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Ozil will be looking to kick start his season against Newcastle, having failed to register a goal or assist in his opening three Premier League appearances.