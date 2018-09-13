Bayern Munich CEO Claims Club Could Afford Major Signing But Rules Out 'Buying to Please Audience'

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed that his club are more than prepared to invest big money in a new marquee signing, but has stated that he won't be pressured into making moves to satisfy the fans.

Bayern sold a host of quality players in the last transfer market, with the likes of Douglas Costa, Arturo Vidal and Sebastian Rudy bringing in around €88m. However, the club failed to make waves on the buying end of the market, and only brought in Leon Goretzka on a free transfer and 18-year-old winger Alphonso Davies for €10m.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Speaking to ESPN, Rummenigge candidly discussed his club's transfer policy, stating: "Buying just to please the audience does not work. It costs horrendous money in terms of transfer fees and salaries. We've earned good money (this summer) and also have the financial means if we see the necessity for such a transfer. That's why we are relaxed when looking to the future.





The 62-year-old was also questioned over the perceived lack of competition in the Bundesliga, considering Bayern's stranglehold on the competition. Rummenigge said: "It's not going to be a walkover, but I think the conditions are good. We have a good team, and the cooperation with the coach works well."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He continued: "We are very interested in competition. It's no question we have a small competitive advantage because of our sporting success and the income from it over the past 10 years. But you must use your money wisely."

With an ageing and rather thin squad - of admittedly top quality players - Bayern may need to dip into the bank sooner rather than later if they are to continue their dominance of the German top tier. Bayern haven't won a Champions League since 2013, and the pressure will be on Rummenigge to make the changes necessary to challenge for the coveted trophy once more.

Meanwhile, Bayern star Jerome Boateng has revealed that he personally called Manchester United boss José Mourinho to explain his reasoning for turning down a move to Old Trafford earlier in the summer. The German international claimed that he was tempted by the offer, but was unwilling to leave a club of Bayern's enormous stature.