Burnley's Joe Hart Praises 'Honest' Pep Guardiola But Claims He Didn't Respect Manager's Opinion

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has revealed he respected former boss Pep Guardiola's honesty in informing him he wasn't up to his standards at Manchester City, but has claimed he didn't respect the coach's opinion.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 31-year-old discussed his turbulent time under Guardiola, and said: "He came in and was dead honest with me (about not being in his plans). I looked him in the eye and shook his hand, I thanked him for his honesty.

"I didn't thank him for his opinion, but his honesty was second to none. We tried to make the best of a bad situation for both of us.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"It is what it is. I moved on, worked hard, trained with City, I was welcomed back the last couple of pre-seasons. It could have easily been awkward, but it wasn't. I made it clear to City that I didn't want to go on loan again, I had one year left on my contract. Like I've said before it was a kind of strange situation for me. I know what qualities I bring." 


"I know what I've done, and what I can still do, but people weren't banging the door down for me. That's the truth. In my opinion I think loans are for younger players trying to improve, who have got the whole world in front of them. You've got no real ground, no real base or backing as a loan player. I'm grateful I'm here with Burnley, and I'm really enjoying it."

Hart joined Burnley after a time of great uncertainty at City, in which he was loaned to Torino and West Ham under Guardiola. Following his poor form, the keeper was subsequently dropped from Gareth Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad.

Discussing his hopes of returning for the national team, Hart said: "If I was asked to play for England tomorrow I'd be ready. But at the moment, managers are always going to have opinions. I can only get myself as I can, to the highest of my level, and then it's up to everyone else."

"Stuff out of my hands is out of my hands, how people want to play it is up to them. I am going to continue to push, Burnley is obviously my priority, and whatever happens, happens."

