Gary Neville Makes Huge Claim on Liverpool's Champions League Ambitions This Season

Former Manchester United defender and current Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has suggested that Liverpool should forget about the Champions League and should instead focus on winning the Premier League.

After a summer spending spree which saw Liverpool bring in several fresh faces, the general consensus is that the reds can mount a genuine title challenge under Jurgen Klopp this season.

Liverpool weren't close to challenging Manchester City for the Premier League in 2017/18, but they were able to reach the Champions League final before being defeated by Real Madrid in Kiev.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Despite their European run last in 2017/18, Neville believes that the Reds are going to have to put the Champions League to one side, if they are going to win their first league title for over 25 years.

"The Champions League - if I was Liverpool, I would kick it into touch." Neville suggested in an interview with The Times.

"I know that’s very hard to do but if they could go into February, March, April without it, I think they could have a real chance if they had free weeks.

"Why? I think their method is exhausting for the front three [Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino]. The drop in quality below them, if there are injuries or playing Wednesday, Saturday, I think it will take its toll."

Neville also admitted that as a Man Utd fan he is 'concerned' about the progress Klopp's side have made in recent times.

He added: "But, as a United fan, I am very concerned about them," he added. "This front three have always been fantastic and now the midfield can run, it can pass, it has depth. And the back four looks a unit.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"The football they are playing under Jurgen Klopp, it’s fantastic. As a United fan, that’s a worry because it is still that mentality of ‘anyone but them’."