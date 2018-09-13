Journalist Claims Newcastle Owner Mike Ashley is Willing to Sell Club at Cut-Price Deal of £300m

September 13, 2018

Newcastle Chronicle journalist Mark Douglas has claimed that Mike Ashley is willing to sell Newcastle United for a reduced price, according to sources close to the owner.

Ashley is rumoured to be willing to sell the club for £300m as he looks to bring his time with the Magpies to an end. If the British businessman is willing to sell for £300m, he would be shaving off £100m from his most recent asking price of £400m- quite the reduction.

Speaking about the takeover, during a Q and A with the Chronicle, Douglas said: "I know of interest: I can tell you there are at least two interested parties I’ve been told about (one would be PCP Capital, who retain interest but not at the prices being quoted). But whether it ever amounts to anything more than that is the £400million question.

"Or should that be £300million, because two weeks ago I was told friends of Mike Ashley were saying he would accept an offer in that region if there were no clauses attached to it. The same person said he was fed up with football - although I’ve heard that before."

The journalist also claimed that there are several other factors which could influence Ashley's decision to sell, including fan movements and manager Rafa Benitez's future.

Douglas said: "I would think that when he does sell - and he will, eventually - it will be done quickly because whatever it is that is encouraging him to hang on to Newcastle at the moment is no longer his biggest motivation. 

"It could be an overnight deal that catches us all out. Until then, I’ll be watching fan movements and Benitez’s future with interest. They are both key to what happens next, in my opinion."

