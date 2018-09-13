Juventus Shares in Italian Stock Market Reach New Heights Following the Signing of Cristiano Ronaldo

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Juventus shares in the Italian stock market have risen by 62 percent in the last month, coinciding with the recent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Old Lady made the signing of the summer when they recently landed global superstar  Ronaldo and not only was the signing significant because of what the Portuguese can offer on the pitch, he is also renowned for being one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Marca reports that, since the arrival of Ronaldo, Juventus' share prices are now sitting at €1.47 - a huge increase on the previous highest share rate which was €1.32 back in 2002. This is in spite of the fact that Italian businesses are experiencing a general downturn in their share prices, owing to the current economic climate. 

Specialists have declared that, although it is almost impossible to predict how stocks and shares are likely to behave in the coming weeks, there is no denying that Juventus have enjoyed a major boost in their brand name, even if Ronaldo is yet to find the net whilst wearing black and white.

Ronaldo has featured in all three of Juventus' Serie A matches so far this season and has yet to register a single goal, much to the surprise of many who assumed that he would take the league by storm.

Not only has the share price increased, but the general capitalisation of the club has also stretched to new heights. The club reached €1,350m as a maximum value and experienced a stock value increase of 86 percent compared to the start of the year.

