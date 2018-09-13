'Lack of Competition': Danny Murphy Grills Tottenham Midfielder After Lacklustre Performances

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

An easy target due to his continued lack of quality while at Tottenham Hotspur, Danny Murphy is the latest pundit to lambaste Moussa Sissoko.

The Frenchman - who joined Spurs from Newcastle United for £30m - has hardly lived up to his price-tag while with the Lilywhites. After zero signings this summer, Tottenham's small squad may face real fitness struggles when it comes to this season's business end. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

While on Sky Sports' 'The Debate', Murphy said: “People talk about lack of competition. But Eriksen, Alli, Son, Moura, Kane, Lamela… I was going to say Sissoko, but he’s gone hasn’t he? And he wouldn’t really be competition anyway.”


Suggesting that Sissoko is no longer interested in improving himself as a player, Murphy certainly hasn't minced his words when it comes to his disapproval. 

Slightly rich from a man whose only major honours were won while at a talented Liverpool side, it's likely Sissoko won't be too bothered by his opinion. 


However, it's not only Murphy who has been left unimpressed with the Frenchman's current efforts, as many Tottenham Hotspur fans have let their feelings be known across social media. 

Hoping for a look in against Liverpool this weekend, Sissoko is no doubt hungry to prove the haters wrong. Mauricio Pochettino may have a hard time choosing his midfield however, as the returns of Son Hueng-min and Harry Winks create a selection headache.     

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)