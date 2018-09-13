'Lack of Competition': Danny Murphy Grills Tottenham Midfielder After Lacklustre Performances

An easy target due to his continued lack of quality while at Tottenham Hotspur, Danny Murphy is the latest pundit to lambaste Moussa Sissoko.

The Frenchman - who joined Spurs from Newcastle United for £30m - has hardly lived up to his price-tag while with the Lilywhites. After zero signings this summer, Tottenham's small squad may face real fitness struggles when it comes to this season's business end.

While on Sky Sports' 'The Debate', Murphy said: “People talk about lack of competition. But Eriksen, Alli, Son, Moura, Kane, Lamela… I was going to say Sissoko, but he’s gone hasn’t he? And he wouldn’t really be competition anyway.”





Suggesting that Sissoko is no longer interested in improving himself as a player, Murphy certainly hasn't minced his words when it comes to his disapproval.

Slightly rich from a man whose only major honours were won while at a talented Liverpool side, it's likely Sissoko won't be too bothered by his opinion.





However, it's not only Murphy who has been left unimpressed with the Frenchman's current efforts, as many Tottenham Hotspur fans have let their feelings be known across social media.

Hoping for a look in against Liverpool this weekend, Sissoko is no doubt hungry to prove the haters wrong. Mauricio Pochettino may have a hard time choosing his midfield however, as the returns of Son Hueng-min and Harry Winks create a selection headache.