Manchester City Announce Revenues in Excess of £500m in Record Breaking Season

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Manchester City have become only the second English club in history to surpass £500m in revenues, which they achieved during the club's record breaking Premier League winning campaign.

City's 2017/18 campaign on the pitch was a historic one for several reasons. The club won the Premier League title at a canter, and became the first side to score 100 goals and gain 100 points in a single season. However, City have also confirmed that things are good off the pitch too, with revenue breaking the £500m mark.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The club also reported a profit for the fourth season in a row, this time of £10.4m, and managed a wage-revenue ratio of 52%.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak emphasised that the club still had a lot to do.

"Our journey is not complete and we have more targets to fulfil. We will always strive for more." He said as quoted by BBC Sport.

City's talent on the pitch has been elite for many years now, but this financial news means that only Real MadridBarcelonaBayern Munich and Manchester United generate greater income than City, placing them firmly amongst Europe's elite in financial terms.

The revenue also marks an increase of 44% over the last five years, meaning that City's trajectory appears to be upward. The club need only to stamp their authority on the Champions League before they are truly accepted as one of Europe's elite both on and off the pitch.

