Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Harry Winks Is Close to Starting Games Despite 'Chronic' Ankle Injury

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Harry Winks is 'so close' to being ready to start games again for Tottenham, but warned that the midfielder will have to manage his 'chronic' ankle problem.

Despite breaking into the first team and earning a senior England cap in 2017, the 22-year-old midfielder has suffered from a series of ankle injuries in recent seasons, which have interrupted his progress.

He underwent surgery in the summer and missed Spurs pre-season tour, but has returned to make fleeting cameos in three Premier League games this season - totalling six minutes.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Manager Pochettino has now revealed that Winks is almost ready for more first team action, but the nature of his injury means he will have to be careful in managing it.

"He is close because I am happy with him. The last two weeks was fantastic for him, he was training so hard and I am so happy with his evolution. He is so close," Pochettino told football.london.

"It is a chronic injury. He needs to adapt and understand and accept that he needs to play with this little bit of pain. For a young player it is difficult to accept that because you want to feel 100 per cent and not feel anything in your body and feel free," explained the Spurs boss.

"He has discovered a different feeling and he has to accept that problem can affect you but not affect you in your mind. You need to live with this small thing.

"From the beginning it is difficult to accept but now he has accepted and is so close to give his best. He has to keep going in the same way, we are so happy with his evolution, it will be a massive impact for us for the future and we are so happy that he is so close to being at his best."

The nature of Winks' ankle injury may bring up bad memories for Spurs fans regarding club legend Ledley King, who was forced to manage chronic knee injuries for much of his career before retirement in 2012. Pochettino also recalled similar fitness problems he encountered during his own playing days.

He added: "When I was a player, when it happened for the first time you say you need to feel perfect and if not you don't want to play because it creates a problem in your mind.

"In this situation he has spent a period of time fighting with this and accepting this and moving on he is going to play his best of course."

While Winks could play some part in Tottenham's blockbuster clash with Liverpool this Saturday, both Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris have been ruled out with injuries of their own.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)