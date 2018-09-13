Rafa Benitez Admits That Starting Salomon Rondon Against Arsenal Will Be a 'Difficult Decision'

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has suggested that he will have to make a difficult decision over whether to start Salomon Rondon against Arsenal on Saturday.

Rondon, on a season-long loan deal from West Brom, has enjoyed a promising start to life in the North East. Despite Newcastle's disappointing early form, the striker's work rate and desire hasn't been in question and he has also managed to get himself off the mark after scoring in the League Cup against Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old has just returned from international duty with Venezuela where he played against Colombia and Panama, and he managed to score twice during his side's 2-0 victory over the latter.

There are various question marks over whether he will be ready to start in the match against the Gunners, considering the fact that he has had to cover some serious air miles in order to represent his country, and Benitez had his say on whether Rondon will be ready or not.





"In the end it’s a difficult decision." Benitez stated, as quoted by the Chronicle.





"I remember when I was at Valencia and four players were called for international duty and they came back. We had a difficult game and I was asking them before the game: “‘Are you fine?’ They said yes but if I could make four substitutions after two minutes I would!"

Stu Forster/GettyImages

If Rondon is deemed unfit to start then the responsibility of leading the line will be thrust upon Joselu who, despite not being the Magpie's automatic first choice striker, has managed to bag two goals in the Premier League so far this season.