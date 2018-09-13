UEFA Chief Declares That Potential of New York Hosting Champions League Final Is Not Being Discussed

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has played down talks of the 2021 Champions League final being hosted in New York.

Jaumes Roures, chief executive of Barcelona-based television company Mediapro, previously suggested that discussions were taking place over the feasibility of hosting Europe's top club competition outside of the continent for the first time.

He claimed, via the Evening Standard, that "talks are ongoing investigating the feasibility of hosting a future Champions League final in New York City."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Issues with infrastructure that blighted the 2018 final in Kiev prompted UEFA to tighten requirements for hosts cities and have reportedly diminished the pool of cities capable of hosting the final.

However, Ceferin has suggested that there are no current plans to send the Champions League to New York and declared that the matter is not currently being discussed any further.

"This idea is currently not being discussed at all," Ceferin confirmed in a statement, as per ESPN. "UEFA has no plans to stage the Champions League final outside Europe."

VI-Images/GettyImages

This news surrounding the Champions League final bid came after the controversial news that a La Liga match would be played in the United States this season as part of a 15-year marketing deal.

Girona's home match against Barcelona was picked to be hosted in Miami at Florida's Hard Rock Stadium later on this season, despite various protests from the players' union in Spain.

The decision over where the 2021 final will be hosted will be made next year and the deadline to apply to host the final is set for October 2018.