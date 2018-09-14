ON THIS DAY: Ozil Debuts for Arsenal, Spurs Make UCL Bow & Dangerous Dortmund Crush Hamburg

Another day, another trawl through the footballing archives.

Today, we unearth a late Liverpool winner at the Reebok Stadium, relive the first ever Monday night football clash of the Premier League era and remember when Arsenal left it ever so late to snatch Champions League glory over Swiss minnows FC Thun.

So without further do, let's delve into September 14's footballing folklore...

Bergkamp Saves Gunners Bacon

What better place to start then with a trip to Highbury and a Champions League clash between Arsenal and Swiss minnows FC Thun.

The Gunners were expected to cruise to a comfortable victory, but found themselves on the back foot following Robin van Persie's dismissal on the stroke of half-time.

Nevertheless, Gilberto Silva gave Arsene Wenger's side the lead only for Nelson Ferreira to haul the visitors level two minutes later. With the game heading in the dying embers, super sub Dennis Bergkamp climbed off the bench to fire home the winner - saving Arsenal's blushes in the process.

Atalanta Humble Poor Everton

It was a pretty horrendous start to last season for Everton, so apologies Toffees fans for bringing up a rather painful European memory.

It's likely that the manner of their 3-0 Europa League crushing at Atalanta contributed to the departure of manager Ronald Koeman soon after - as things were really quite bad.

Quickfire goals from Andrea Masiello, Alejandro Gomez and Bryan Cristante did the damage in a devastating seven minute spell towards the end of the first half - a passage of play that Everton never recovered from.

Spurs Draw on Champions League Debut

Well well, doesn't time fly when your having fun qualifying for the Champions League year in, year out.

That's what Spurs' fans will say now, but it wasn't always so easy for the north Londoners. After a few near misses, Harry Redknapp successfully guided his side into Europe's premier club competition - with a trip to Werder Bremen the reward in their opening group game.

Things got off to a cracking start, with a Petri Pasanen's own goal and Peter Crouch's strike putting Spurs in German dreamland. Their delight wouldn't last long though, as Hugo Almeida and Chelsea reject Marko Marin quickly turned the tie around - with the shares being spoiled come full-time.

Dazzling Dortmund Blitz Hamburg

Cast your mind back five years, think Borussia Dortmund and then think wow, what a team they had.

With the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus on the field, it's easy to see why BVB were a force to be reckoned with going forward.

On this particular day in 2013, they were forced to be reckoned with and some - just ask Hamburg. Six goals later, three Bundesliga points were safely in the bag. Next?

Ozil Debuts as Ramsey Double Downs Sunderland

Cor what a signing he will be. That was the reaction of 99.9% of Arsenal fans when the Gunners snapped up German creative maestro Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid for a fee of £42.4m five years ago.

He would make his debut against Sunderland on this day, and it didn't take him long to get into the thick of the action. Drifting out onto the left-hand to collect Jack Wilshere's pass, Ozil dinked a perfectly weighted cross into Olivier Giroud, where the now World Cup winner did the rest.

Sunderland threatened a comeback, but the points were soon wrapped up by a brace from Aaron Ramsey, sending Ozil home with a dream debut under his belt, after putting in one hell of a performance.

Coventry Edge Spurs in First MNF Clash

Time for a trip back to the early days of the Premier League, and a concept that we now associate as being 'normal'.

But back in 1992, the very notion of 'Monday Night Football' was an idea that had never been entertained - until the creation of the all powerful, heavily commercialised Premier League format. Over 25 years on, it would seem unfathomable for it to not be a staple part of the weekly footballing calendar.

The first participants were Coventry and Tottenham, who contested a hard fought scrappy game at Highfield Road. The Sky Blues prevailed 1-0 thanks to a John Williams goal, and the rest is as they say, history.

Newcastle Edge Blackburn in Battle of England Strikers

Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Chris Sutton. Three top quality strikers who lit up the Premier League throughout the 1990s, scoring truck loads of goals between them.

Quite often when you make such a statement about players, they usually fail to deliver the goods. This was not to be one of those occasions though when Newcastle clashed with Blackburn at St James' Park back in 1996.

Shearer got the ball rolling for Newcastle from the penalty spot, before Ferdinand doubled the Magpies lead with just under half an hour ago. Game over? Well in reality, yes, but not before the superb Sutton pulled one back for Rovers - but ultimately to no avail.

Heskey Heroics Steals Liverpool All Three Points

Our final dip into football's past takes us back to a clash between Bolton and Liverpool, which mind bogglingly occurred 16 years ago.





The Reds had high hopes as ever of launching a Premier League title challenge, while Bolton were riding the crest of a wave after somehow securing the signatures of Jay-Jay Okocha and Youri Djorkaeff.





It was young Czech Republic star Milan Baros who would draw first blood for Liverpool, only for Ricardo Gardner to draw the hosts level seven minutes later. A second from Baros would again be cancelled out, this time by the iconic Ivan Campo with just three minutes left on the clock.





Game over and heading for a draw right? Wrong. Up popped Emile Heskey to snatch all three points, sending the visiting fans wild whilst providing the perfect ending to this carefully crafted history lesson.