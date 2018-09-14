French Report Claims Zidane Will Make Atletico Star Top Priority if He Replaces Mourinho at Man Utd

Zinedine Zidane has been without a job since stepping down from his role as Real Madrid manager at the end of last season, but that hasn't stopped several reports from lining him up as the Manchester United manager elect.

The Frenchman saw immense success at the Santiago Bernabeu, having led Los Blancos to three successive Champions League captures and La Liga title. However, he surprisingly quit earlier this year.

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Zidane is now being heavily linked with Premier League side Manchester United and it is believed that he will be the one who replaces Jose Mourinho should the Portuguese coach leave or get fired this season.

Following another report which claimed Zidane is already lining up transfer targets at Old Trafford, French publication Le10Sport (via AS) claim the former Madrid player and manager wants Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann to follow him to United if he does end up there.

Zidane and Griezmann share the same nationality and the pair helped fire France to World Cup glory 20 years apart.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

The forward was a target for the Red Devils last year but he turned them down in favour of an Atleti stay. He also spurned Barcelona's advances this summer, publicly stating that he had no desire to leave the Wanda Metropolitano and that Atletico was his home.

As the aforementioned source would have it, though, Zidane will make his compatriot top priority if he lands the United job and will ask the club to pay €200m if that's what it will take to get the player to make the switch.

The 46-year-old only recently revealed his plans to return to coaching in the near future, with reports also claiming that he has already held talks with United over taking over from Mourinho.

“Surely I am going to return to coaching soon,” he said this week. “Because I like it and (football) is what I have done my whole life.”