Inter vs Parma Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Predictions & More

Following the international break, Inter and Parma get their Serie A campaigns back underway on Saturday afternoon as they face off at the San Siro.

Despite a promising summer transfer window, Inter are sitting just ninth in the table after their opening three matches. After an opening day defeat to Sassuolo and a disappointing draw to Torino, Luciano Spalletti's men eased the mounting pressure with a convincing 3-0 victory over Bolgona in their last match before the international break.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Parma are yet to pick up a win in their first season back in the Italian top flight since 2015, with two draws and a defeat to their name. A narrow defeat to Juventus in their previous match has left them in 17th - only avoiding being at the foot of the table courtesy of goal difference.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this Saturday's clash.

Classic Encounter

Inter 3-3 Parma: 8th December 2013





These two sides squared off against each other on numerous occasions whilst Parma were an established top flight side, but their Serie A clash during the 2013/14 season was one for the.

The spoils were shared in a six goal thriller at the San Siro, with both sides having had the lead at one point during the match.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Parma got off to a flying start in the sixth minute when Nicola Sansone put the away side in the lead. Inter managed to draw level through Rodrigo Palacio right on the brink of half time, but their joy was short lived as Marco Parolo capitalised on an error from Inter keeper Samir Handanovic to restore Parma's lead before the break.





A hectic opening 15 minutes to the second half saw a further three goals. First, Palacio bagged his second and then Freddie Guarin put Inter into the lead for the first time in the match. Parma weren't to be undone and Sansone grabbed a brace of his own to level the tie at 3-3, sending the match to an unforgettable finish.

Key Battle





Mauro Icardo vs Riccardo Gagliolo





When Mauro Icardi plays well, Inter tend to pick up a result. So far the Argentine striker has failed to find the back of the net and was forced to watch from the sidelines during Inter's victory over Bologna due to a muscle injury.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

He managed to feature for Argentina during the international break so he should be back to full fitness. It seems like a matter of time before he starts finding the net, so Parma's defensive efforts will concentrate on preventing him from having an influence on proceedings.





One of the defenders responsible for stopping Icardi will be Riccardo Gagliolo. The centre-back has been very impressive for Parma so far this season and he put in a decent showing against Juventus in his last match. He'll certainly be kept busy with Icardi to deal with.

Team News





Icardi missed out against Bologna, but he should be fit to return to action on Saturday. However, Inter look as though they will have to cope without right-back Sime Vrsaljko after he picked up a knee injury whilst playing for Croatia.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Parma will be without Emanuele Calaio who is suspended and Alberto Grassi who is currently carrying a knock and may not be fit to start.

Predicted Lineups





Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, de Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Brozovic, Gagliardini, Politano, Perisic, Nainggolan; Icardi.

Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Alves, Gaglio, Gobbi; Rigoni, Stulac, Barilla; Gervinho, Gaudio, Inglese.

Prediction

If Inter hadn't have won so convincingly against Bologna then Luciano Spalletti's job could have very well been on the line ahead of this one.

As it is, he has bought himself some time but he still needs to make sure his side deliver all three points. They have more than enough talent in their squad, they just need to make it gel together.

Image by Scott Saunders

Parma will prove to be tricky opponents as they demonstrated that they aren't a pushover in their last match against Juventus.

Inter should have enough to see them through this one, but it will certainly be tight.

Predicted Scoreline: Inter 2-1 Parma