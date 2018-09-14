Jurgen Klopp Speaks Out About Infamous Dejan Lovren Horror Show Against Tottenham Last Season

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has analysed his side's performance away against Tottenham Hotspur last season, and insisted that his faith in Dejan Lovren never wavered despite the Croatian's poor performance.

The Reds' defensive deficiencies were laid bare at Wembley in October last season, with a Harry Kane-led Tottenham running riot in a 4-1 victory. Liverpool centre back Lovren took the brunt of the blame, as he was substituted after just 31 minutes.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Klopp, speaking to reporters (as quoted by football.london), ahead of Liverpool's return to Wembley almost a year on, has emphasised that he never lost confidence in Lovren's ability, despite hooking him off after just half an hour.

He said: "It was a very difficult game for us because we made big mistakes around their goals. It was after we won 7-0 v Maribor. It was kind of a wake-up call for the players.

"I’m 100% sure - I was never in doubt about Dejan. People said that it was never very good consistency wise and in this perspective the [Tottenham] game was a very difficult game for him."

The German also added that although Lovren wasn't happy to be subbed, the pair never spoke of it after the game.

He continued: "I could have changed five or six players but I did that and he wasn’t happy about it. But we all have our 20 minutes. 


"There has not been too much talking about the situation and it was only about what I think about him. When he starts thinking the same about himself it could help him. My opinion is pretty high but his is pretty average."

Fred Lee/GettyImages

Liverpool will be without Lovren for the clash against Spurs this weekend, with the Croat still recovering from an injury sustained over the summer. Fortunately, Joe Gomez has deputised ably in the centre of the Reds' defence, keeping three clean sheets out of four so far this season.

