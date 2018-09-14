Man Utd Full-Back Luke Shaw Could Return to Face Watford Despite Concussion on England Duty

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

A week after suffering a concussion whilst on international duty with England, Luke Shaw could be set for a return to first team action against Watford.

The Manchester United full-back was stretchered off during England's UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain on September 8 and seemed certain to miss the Red Devils' next fixture. FA guidelines state that a player should be unavailable for selection for 14 days following a concussion.

However, the BBC reports that due to United's treatment in an 'enhanced care setting', the full-back may be allowed to return sooner than anticipated. The guidelines also say that if a player meets seven criteria, he will be allowed to return to the match day squad.

Shaw has enjoyed an upturn in form this season after struggling to break into the United team under Mourinho. Due to the England international's lack of game time, many pundits questioned if Shaw should stay in Manchester if he wanted to develop his career. However, the 23-year-old revealed that the manager contacted him over the summer to reassure him of his place.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Shaw said: "I spoke with the manager about a week after the holidays, I was in Dubai and he texted me and we had a really good chat. It made me feel really confident about the upcoming season and that's why I worked really hard."

The left-back continued: "It was a breath of fresh air when he texted me. I wasn’t expecting it. I was on my phone and I got the text. I spoke to him and it was really positive, really good."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)