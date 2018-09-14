Mauricio Pochettino Suggests Toby Alderweireld Could Yet Sign New Tottenham Contract

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that Toby Alderweireld could yet sign a contract extension, despite intense speculation over the defender's future.

Alderweireld was a regular in the gossip columns during the summer transfer window with Manchester United linked with the centre back. The Red Devils failed to sign the Belgian, with reports conflicting over the seriousness of their interest. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Any future designs on the defender's signature, however, may be disrupted with Pochettino suggesting that the club could now reach an agreement with the 29-year-old over a new contract.

As quoted by the Daily Express, the Argentine said: "Look, when in England the transfer window closed and in Europe closed I think we move on.

"Then like always I told you, I never talk about situations, that maybe yes or maybe no, the club is dealing or working. In that situation it's not my job to talk about individual situations.

"I think it's so clear, not only in his case, in all the players that have different situations, we are so clear, the club is so clear, when something happens we are going to communicate the news as soon as possible. I am not going to talk about individual things. It's not going to help anyone."

In addition to Pochettino's words the player himself has recently refuted rumours that he wanted to leave this summer, claiming he is happy in north London.

Alderweireld has started three of Spurs' four opening Premier League fixtures but has only kept one clean sheet this season. Tottenham host league leaders Liverpool next and face a tough challenge to return to winning ways after a shock defeat to Watford before the international break.

