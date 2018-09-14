PSG Chief Discusses Frustration in Dealing With Real's 'Behind the Scenes' Advances for Neymar

By 90Min
September 14, 2018

Real Madrid have been warned off pursuing Brazilian superstar Neymar using underhand methods by Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who has insisted it is 'not fair' for Real or any other clubs to go behind PSG's back to talk to their players.

Although Real Madrid are widely believed to have ditched their famous Galacticos transfer policy, Neymar has continued to be a rumoured primary target as Los Blancos look to rebuild a new team after several years of recent success.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Responding to ongoing speculation, Al-Khelaifi told Marca, "It's a bit frustrating if we're being realistic because it's not fair for other clubs or anyone to speak with our players.

"We don't like it at all and we spoke about it with Real Madrid at one moment. We have a good relationship with them and they respect PSG, and I hope that this is true. We respect Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez," he added.

"I think it's important for everyone that we don't work behind the scenes. If there is something there then it's better that we speak, whether that's speaking with Florentino Perez or whoever and then saying what we like and what we don't like.

"That's what we expect of all clubs, not only Real Madrid."

After injury prematurely ended his debut season in France, Neymar has made a fine start to the new campaign, netting four goals in four Ligue 1 appearances. The club will also soon begin their Champions League journey with a trip to last seasons finalists Liverpool next week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)