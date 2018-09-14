Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Reiterates Faith in Harry Kane Amid Tiredness Concerns

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he has 'confidence and trust' in Harry Kane, as the World Cup Golden Boot winner's recent performances at club level have failed to worry the Argentine boss.

After a hectic summer schedule with England, reaching the World Cup semi-finals and subsequent third place playoff, Kane was given a minimal rest period before being thrown straight in for the first league game against Newcastle.

Kane's scored twice in the three games since, but some have suggested that he has looked a touch off the pace, leading to calls for the striker to be left out for England's recent international fixtures due to fatigue.

After starting in the defeat to Spain, England boss Gareth Southgate heeded the concerns, and left him out for the victory over Switzerland - but the Tottenham manager has no such worries, insisting that he knows the player better than anyone.

“The most important thing here is the confidence and trust we have in him. There’s no doubt that he’s one of the best in England and in Europe," said Pochettino, via talkSPORT.





“Because Harry’s such big a player, everyone expects him in every single action to do something different.

“That’s why the expectations and perspectives are completely different to any other player.

“We know Harry Kane very well in the four years we have worked with him. We know that it’s not a situation that worries us. The situation is under control."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

There will be no opportunity for a rest in the coming days at club level for Kane either, as Spurs host Liverpool in the Premier League before travelling to Inter to kick off their Champions League campaign.