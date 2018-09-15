Andrea Pirlo Admits He Wouldn't Be Surprised by Premier League Star Returning to Juventus

Former Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo has said that he would not be surprised if Paul Pogba returned to Juventus.

The Italian side showed some real ambition during the summer, bringing in five-time Ballon d'Or winning Cristiano Ronaldo - while recent reports have linked them with a double swoop for World Cup-winning Frenchman Pogba and Real Madrid full-back Marcelo.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Pirlo claimed his old club could re-sign Pogba if someone leaves in the future, and insisted he wouldn't be that shocked if the France international left Manchester United for Turin a second time.

“It wouldn’t be surprising to me”, Pirlo told Tuttosport (via CalcioMercato) “Juventus always want to sign the best players and if one leaves the club I think they can sign Pogba once again.”





Juve's Ronaldo coup did leave Pirlo surprised though, the 2006 World Cup winner admitting that he struggled to believe that his former club would be in for the Portugal star until someone at the club confirmed it to him.





“At the beginning, I thought it was just a rumour but after that, I called Paratici and he confirmed me that the club was negotiating," he explained. "I congratulated him, Marotta and President Agnelli. I have no regrets or nostalgy, I had a great career and I shared the dressing room with many Ballon d’Or winners.”

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The Portuguese forward hasn't found the back of the net for I Bianconeri after playing in three matches for his new side, but Pirlo laughed off suggestions that Ronaldo could need help.

“Ronaldo? He needs no help," he declared."He is a phenomenon who is always working hard. Who knows he may score 10 goals in the next five games.”