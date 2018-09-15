Andrea Pirlo Admits He Wouldn't Be Surprised by Premier League Star Returning to Juventus

By 90Min
September 15, 2018

Former Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo has said that he would not be surprised if Paul Pogba returned to Juventus.

The Italian side showed some real ambition during the summer, bringing in five-time Ballon d'Or winning Cristiano Ronaldo - while recent reports have linked them with a double swoop for World Cup-winning Frenchman Pogba and Real Madrid full-back Marcelo.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Pirlo claimed his old club could re-sign Pogba if someone leaves in the future, and insisted he wouldn't be that shocked if the France international left  Manchester United for Turin a second time.

“It wouldn’t be surprising to me”, Pirlo told Tuttosport (via CalcioMercato) “Juventus always want to sign the best players and if one leaves the club I think they can sign Pogba once again.”


Juve's Ronaldo coup did leave Pirlo surprised though, the 2006 World Cup winner admitting that he struggled to believe that his former club would be in for the Portugal star until someone at the club confirmed it to him. 


“At the beginning, I thought it was just a rumour but after that, I called Paratici and he confirmed me that the club was negotiating," he explained. "I congratulated him, Marotta and President Agnelli. I have no regrets or nostalgy, I had a great career and I shared the dressing room with many Ballon d’Or winners.”

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The Portuguese forward hasn't found the back of the net for I Bianconeri after playing in three matches for his new side, but Pirlo laughed off suggestions that Ronaldo could need help.

“Ronaldo? He needs no help," he declared."He is a phenomenon who is always working hard. Who knows he may score 10 goals in the next five games.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)