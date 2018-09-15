Arsenal Legend Admits He Is Worried About the Gunners' New Style of Play Under Unai Emery

Arsenal legend David Season has expressed his concern about the Gunners' new style of football being implemented by their new manager Unai Emery, and claims that patience will be required in order for the players to fully adapt to his footballing philosophies.

Emery - who arrived at the Emirates from PSG in the summer - is yet to settle into life in north London after a slow start from his Arsenal side that has seen the Gunners pick up just six points out of a possible 12.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Shaky wins over West Ham and Cardiff City have done little to convince the Arsenal faithful that Emery can eradicate their defensive issues this season, following on from defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City.

Individual criticism has landed at the feet of the likes of Petr Cech, who almost scored a calamitous own goal in the Gunners' season opener against City.

In an interview with the Standard, Seaman admitted his concerns about the way that Arsenal are playing and claimed the Gunners simply do not have the players to play out from the back.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

"Going forward we're great - we've got good, strong players. It's just that, in that defence, we're looking a little bit uncomfortable with the backpass.

"Petr Cech has been highlighted as though he is messing it up but he's also getting backpasses onto his right foot yet he's a left-footed goalkeeper so the defenders need to think about that.

"At the moment, the plan isn't working. You just need to mix it up with a few long balls and then play it out from the back. It looks like they've been told to just play it out from the back no matter what. It's not working at the moment.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"It will take time, there's no doubt about that because the players who are there now aren't all Emery's players. He needs to get the best out of them and then see what he needs to add to the team. That doesn't happen overnight."

Seaman spoke of his frustration for the Arsenal fans who had to endure a disappointing end to Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign, and insisted that their impatience is justified.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

"Going into next season, that's when you might see the best of it. At the moment, the Arsenal fans aren't willing to wait that long - they want it now! But this way of playing out from the back worries me. We're not confident with it."