Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey Contract Talks Delayed Amid Uncertainty Over Ivan Gazidis Future

By 90Min
September 15, 2018

Arsenal were thought to be close to agreeing a new contract for Aaron Ramsey this week but negotiations have once again been halted because of continued uncertainty over chief executive Ivan Gazidis' future.

The Sun claim that the Gunners believed they had made a breakthrough and were on the brink of agreeing a new £250,000-a-week contract, which would have ended months of prolonged negotiations.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

AC Milan have been very public in their pursuit of the Arsenal man as the Italian giants hope to re-establish themselves as a European powerhouse. And for the time being, Gazidis is remaining coy on his future having refused to pass comment either way on the proposed move.

Gazidis is expected to agree and sign off on any additional clauses and amendments to the contract but for the moment it appears he has at least had his head turned. The Sun claimed this could be the reason for the sudden blockade to Ramsey’s new contract, with the club waiting on Gazidis’ decision before they can proceed.

Arsenal will plan to press ahead with finalising a deal with or without Gazidis but for the moment they cannot continue until a decision is reached. The most recent set back will have Gunners fans sweating though as Ramsey’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The player will be free to sign a pre-agreement with any foreign club in less than four months' time. Reports have also emerged on the possibility of Ramsey joining AC Milan, with the Italian club potentially set to deliver a double blow to the Premier League side in the coming months. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)