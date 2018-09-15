Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey Contract Talks Delayed Amid Uncertainty Over Ivan Gazidis Future

Arsenal were thought to be close to agreeing a new contract for Aaron Ramsey this week but negotiations have once again been halted because of continued uncertainty over chief executive Ivan Gazidis' future.

The Sun claim that the Gunners believed they had made a breakthrough and were on the brink of agreeing a new £250,000-a-week contract, which would have ended months of prolonged negotiations.

AC Milan have been very public in their pursuit of the Arsenal man as the Italian giants hope to re-establish themselves as a European powerhouse. And for the time being, Gazidis is remaining coy on his future having refused to pass comment either way on the proposed move.

Gazidis is expected to agree and sign off on any additional clauses and amendments to the contract but for the moment it appears he has at least had his head turned. The Sun claimed this could be the reason for the sudden blockade to Ramsey’s new contract, with the club waiting on Gazidis’ decision before they can proceed.

Arsenal will plan to press ahead with finalising a deal with or without Gazidis but for the moment they cannot continue until a decision is reached. The most recent set back will have Gunners fans sweating though as Ramsey’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The player will be free to sign a pre-agreement with any foreign club in less than four months' time. Reports have also emerged on the possibility of Ramsey joining AC Milan, with the Italian club potentially set to deliver a double blow to the Premier League side in the coming months.