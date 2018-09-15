Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester City: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Cherries Batter 10-Man Foxes

September 15, 2018

Bournemouth made it three wins from their first five games of the season in emphatic fashion, after beating Leicester City 4-2 at the Vitality Stadium.

Both sides came into the game coming off the back of narrow defeats to high-flying Chelsea and Liverpool respectively and were keen to get back to winning ways. Whilst the game began as a very open affair, Bournemouth soon took control after an 18-minute Ryan Fraser double was rounded off by a Joshua King penalty to send the Cherries into the break with a three goal lead.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Matters only got worst for the visitors with captain Wes Morgan being sent off with 20 minutes still to play, before Adam Smith compiled their misery adding a fourth goal.

James Maddison managed to salvage a late goal from the penalty spot and substitute Marc Albrighton set up a fairly nervy ending for the home fans with a quick follow-up, but the damage had been done in the first half and Claude Puel's side were unable to recover as the Cherries ran out comfortable winners. 

BOURNEMOUTH

Key Talking Point

Going forward, the Cherries looked unplayable at times. Down the right-hand side, Fraser was causing problems right from the kick off whilst King and Callum Wilson were proving to be a real nuisance for the Leicester centre halves.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Begovic (7); Smith (8), Cook (6), Ake (7), Rico (6); Brooks (7), Lerma (6), Gosling (7), Fraser (9*); Wilson (7), King (8).

Substitutes: Francis (6), Cook (6), Mousset (N/A).

STAR MAN - Ryan Fraser


He was many people's man of the match during their last outing against Everton, and he certainly picked up where he left off from before the international break. He bagged himself two first half goals with a pair of very neat finishes past Kasper Schmeichel to give his side an early two-goal lead.

He caused Pereira all sorts of problems down the Cherries' left hand side all afternoon, and arguably could've won his side an early penalty after it looked as though he was pulled back by the right back.

WORST PLAYER - Diego Rico


He didn't necessarily have a poor afternoon at all, however Diego Rico had very little to do. With Rachid Ghezzal providing very little threat for the Foxes down the right-hand side, Rico was able to venture forward and help out in attack without having to really worry about being caught in behind.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

He did concede a late penalty which meant Bournemouth couldn't keep a clean sheet, however it wasn't to spoil the Cherries fans' day. A quiet day at the office, however a successful one nevertheless.

LEICESTER CITY

Key Talking Point

With a defeat as big as the one the Foxes suffered today, it's hard for the key talking point not to concern their defensive display.


The back-line had no answer to Bournemouth's attacking prowess, particularly that of Fraser on the wing, and having conceded three goals in the first 45 minutes this afternoon after conceding just five goals all season beforehand, it was always going to be hard for the Foxes to get back into the game.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Their frustration was very evident throughout the game, and it boiled over in the 70th minute when Morgan was sent off for a second bookable offence before Smith got the Cherries' fourth goal of the game. Despite an encouraging attacking performance from the Foxes, they were ultimately let down by the back four on the day.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Schmeichel (5); Pereira (4), Morgan (4), Maguire (5), Chilwell (5); Mendy (5), Ndidi (6); Ghezzal (6), Maddison (7), Gray (6); Vardy (6).

Substitutes: Iheanacho (6), Albrighton (7), Evans (N/A).

STAR MAN - James Maddison

Fans won't be happy with the result, however they'll be very encouraged by the start James Maddison has made to his season. Once again he looked like Leicester's main threat going forward and linked up very well with Jamie Vardy, threading a handful of dangerous through balls with the striker unable to finish his chances.

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City - Premier League

Despite the result, he got his reward for a good performance after he dispatched a late penalty to give his side a consolation goal. After losing Riyad Mahrez in the summer, fans will be pleased that they've been able to replace him with what looks to be a very bright young English prospect.

WORST PLAYER - Ricardo Pereira


Pereira struggled all afternoon to deal with Bournemouth's attacking threat. Fraser had him on toast for the entire first half and after having a penalty appeal against him turned down after holding Fraser back in the box, the referee then awarded a penalty against Pereira after handling the ball in the box.

In fairness to Pereira, the whole Leicester back line struggled to contain Bournemouth's attacking threat, however Pereira certainly looked out of his depth against the pace of Fraser and had an afternoon to forget.

Looking Ahead


Bournemouth will be looking to carry their good form forward into their next game when they travel to Burnley, whilst Leicester will be hoping to bounce back from their heavy defeat when they host Huddersfield Town.

