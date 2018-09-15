Celtic Star Reveals Previous Transfer Interest From Premier League Sides Newcastle & Spurs

Celtic captain Scott Brown has revealed both Newcastle and Tottenham showed an interest in him in 2009 after Tony Mowbray deemed him surplus to requirements in Glasgow.

The tough tackling midfielder joined the Bhoys in 2007 and has earned a reputation for being Celtic's chief enforcer in the middle of the park. But Brown has revealed that it could have all been very different in 2009, when Mowbray tried to ship him out from Celtic Park.

Jeff J Mitchell/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Record, Brown spoke of his sadness at being told he needed to find a new club.

He said: “It hit me like a hammer when he told me to find a new club. I didn’t want to leave. I enjoyed playing for Celtic and all my family were here. But now I’m being told to find myself a new club."

Brown also admitted that despite wanting to stay, he felt forced to consider a move away from the Scottish giants.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

He added: “I had an offer from Newcastle. There had been also interest from Harry Redknapp at Spurs and I was waiting to find out if he was still wanting to do something. So I’m sitting there thinking if I should go or not.”

Hundreds of appearances later and Brown has become the figurehead of Celtic's recent dominance of Scottish football. It appears that the decision to keep the midfielder on at the club was a good one.