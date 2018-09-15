Ernesto Valverde Set to Unleash 'Well-Rested' Lionel Messi With Brazilian Pair Sidelined

By 90Min
September 15, 2018

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has admitted that Lionel Messi's ability to have a rest during the international break has come as a 'huge advantage' to the club ahead of a congested list of fixtures. 

The five time Ballon d'Or winner took a rare break during Argentina's latest friendly fixtures against Guatemala and Colombia in the United States, ensuring he starts the clash against Real Sociedad on Saturday with close to two weeks rest under his belt. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

While Valverde revealed his plans to rotate his squad during of a congested schedule which includes five games in 15 days, he confessed it was welcome news to know his star man was well rested for the Blaugrana's next block of games. 


"Those players [who didn't play in the international break] didn't have that wear," he told reporters during his pre-match press conference, via AS. "They've had more time to train, to rest.

"There's that tiring experience of travelling, a lot of air miles, other players have had to do that, so generally it's better for us, I won't deny that.

"We always expect the best from Messi, as we do from any player, regardless of whether there's a midweek game or not. We knew when players had to travel for their national teams and there are away games immediately afterwards, of course it's a huge advantage to have him rested for the last week.

"We have another game in just three days' time. Some of the players have been playing with small fitness issues so, yes, I might make some changes."

Moreover, Barcelona will travel to face Real Sociedad - a side they have beaten just once on their previous eight visits - without Arthur or Malcom, with Rafinha Alcantara and Thomas Vermaelen making the final 18-man squad instead. 

Arthur was omitted from the travelling squad after featuring for Brazil during both of their international fixtures, whilst Malcom misses out due to picking up an ankle injury during training. 

Their return, however, poses a fresh challenge for Valverde as he added: "Yes, I've got to find room for them all and hopefully when they play we'll win our games."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)