Former Arsenal Striker Paul Merson Reveals Prediction for Gunners' Trip to Newcastle

Former Arsenal striker Paul Merson believes the Gunners will beat Newcastle in their Premier League match on Saturday.

After losses to Manchester City and Chelsea, the north London side have bounced back in recent weeks, beating West Ham and Cardiff.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Merson backed his former club to break down Newcastle, who have given a fair few of the league's top six teams tough games in recent years.





“Arsenal always give you a chance, as shown against Cardiff,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“That tells you everything. However, Newcastle can’t be relied on to have a go against the big teams.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“They won’t create a million chances against the Gunners and Arsenal will create plenty. Newcastle will sit back and Arsenal will break them down at some point.”

In spite of their decent recent form, Unai Emery's side can't afford to drop any more points as they look to qualify for the Champions League after a recent absence.

A win against Rafa Benitez's Magpies would be a massive boost for Arsenal ahead of the start of their Europa League campaign, with their first match coming against Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava.

The Gunners reached the semi finals of the competition last year but were knocked out by eventual winners Atletico Madrid, but Emery has previous experience of winning the trophy with Sevilla and his side will be among the favourites at this early stage.