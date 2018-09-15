Former West Ham Striker Says Hammers Shouldn't Replace Manuel Pellegrini With David Moyes

By 90Min
September 15, 2018

Former West Ham forward Dean Ashton has claimed the club may look to replace under-pressure Manuel Pellegrini with David Moyes, but doesn't believe the Scot is a good long term choice for the Hammers.

The Pellegrini era has gotten off to a poor start despite West Ham's considerable summer spending. 

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

The club are yet to pick up a point in the Premier League and have already lost at home to Bournemouth and newly promoted Wolves. For a club whose fans exist on the brink of a meltdown, it's fair to say the London Stadium isn't a happy place at the moment.

Former Hammer Ashton has now suggested that the club could look to Moyes as a Pellegrini replacement if results continue to go against them.

Speaking to the Express, Ashton said: “I think he (Moyes) did well. He would be the first name to come out, because he showed he can manage the pressure of coaching a team like West Ham. He’s shown he can get the best from the players and Marko Arnautovic in particular, he was a revelation under David Moyes."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

But Ashton did also point out that Moyes wouldn't be the man to lead West Ham in the long term. 

He added: “He’d be the first man on the list but I’m not sure if he’s the right man for the long-term. They [West Ham] were very inconsistent. 

"I’m not naive to think that just because Pellegrini is struggling that Moyes is the messiah. Because they had some poor games alongside some good wins."

