Former West Ham Striker Says Hammers Shouldn't Replace Manuel Pellegrini With David Moyes

Former West Ham forward Dean Ashton has claimed the club may look to replace under-pressure Manuel Pellegrini with David Moyes, but doesn't believe the Scot is a good long term choice for the Hammers.

The Pellegrini era has gotten off to a poor start despite West Ham's considerable summer spending.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

The club are yet to pick up a point in the Premier League and have already lost at home to Bournemouth and newly promoted Wolves. For a club whose fans exist on the brink of a meltdown, it's fair to say the London Stadium isn't a happy place at the moment.

Former Hammer Ashton has now suggested that the club could look to Moyes as a Pellegrini replacement if results continue to go against them.

Speaking to the Express, Ashton said: “I think he (Moyes) did well. He would be the first name to come out, because he showed he can manage the pressure of coaching a team like West Ham. He’s shown he can get the best from the players and Marko Arnautovic in particular, he was a revelation under David Moyes."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

But Ashton did also point out that Moyes wouldn't be the man to lead West Ham in the long term.

He added: “He’d be the first man on the list but I’m not sure if he’s the right man for the long-term. They [West Ham] were very inconsistent.

"I’m not naive to think that just because Pellegrini is struggling that Moyes is the messiah. Because they had some poor games alongside some good wins."