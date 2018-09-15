Jose Mourinho has confessed that he remains 'in the dark' over the future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United but insisted the midfielder has yet to directly inform him of his intentions to leave the club.

Pogba has been seen to be stirring the pot over the last month after making comments about being unable to express his true thoughts about United, before refusing to end speculation that he would be tempted to leave the Premier League club sooner rather than later.

The Frenchman's agent, Mino Raiola, has also been in on the act by making comments on Twitter in direct response to Paul Scholes' criticism, where recent reports have even claimed the super agent promised Pogba that he would join either Barcelona or Real Madrid after three years at Old Trafford.

However, Mourinho admitted he remains clueless as to the intentions of Raiola and when asked if the situation was problematic with Pogba because of the reported attempts to push through a move, he told the press this week: "I don’t know if that is true.

"I also need the agent to tell me, or tell you in a way that I can see. If I watch Mr Raiola on the screen saying the player wants to leave, and that he is organising a way for him to try to leave or so on, then I will believe [it].

“At this moment, I am in the dark. The only thing that is clear for me is that the player never - never in all these days we are together - never told me that he wants to leave. If he doesn't tell me he wants to leave, it's because he wants to stay. That's my conclusion, no?"

When pushed to address Pogba's recent remarks that he is 'currently' a United player but who knows what the future will hold, Mourinho added: “You have to ask him.

"As a manager I tell you the truth. That’s his problem, his relation with the media. I am not going to comment.”

Meanwhile, Mourinho also voiced his desire to keep hold of four other players whose futures remain uncertain, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata, after each entered the final year of their contract.

“I hope they will stay. We had a similar conversation last season about Marouane [Fellaini] and I was always saying I hope he stays, I believe he stays. I say the same [now]. I hope they stay. Of course, I am happy with the players," Mourinho added.