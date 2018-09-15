Manchester United Defender Limps Off on Injury Return as Jose Mourinho's Issues Continue

Manchester United have been handed a fresh injury setback to Macros Rojo after the defender limped off the field during the club's Under-23 fixture with Reading.

The Red Devils had hoped the Argentina international would complete his first 90 minute outing of the new campaign, alongside new signing Diogo Dalot, during a regular Premier League 2 fixture on Friday.

#MUAcademy U23s: FT - #MUFC 1 Reading 1. Josh Bohui's 66th-minute strike from Zak Dearnley's low cross earns a point for the Reds at Old Trafford. Diogo Dalot completed 90 minutes, Marcos Rojo played for 55. pic.twitter.com/F6tnPKnP78 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2018

However, Rojo - whose last senior outing came against France in the last 16 of the World Cup - was forced from action prior to the hour mark at Old Trafford and was taken directly down the tunnel alongside a club doctor, according to the Manchester Evening News.





Rojo looked glum as he made his way off the field of play having failed to complete the full 90 as planned on his return from a 'physical problem'.

It was a specified period of game time manager Jose Mourinho had hoped would result in his integration back into the first team ahead of congested list of fixtures.

"If they play the 90 minutes like we expect, then it will be the end of their recovery process and we will consider them ready to be back next week for full competition," Mourinho said.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

However, while Rojo appears to have suffered a setback in his recovery fellow defender Dalot offered a welcome boost to his hopes of being in contention for a place in United's squad to face Young Boys in the opening Champions League group fixture next week after coming through the fixture unscathed.

The 19-year-old full back made his first appearance for the Under-23 side against Stoke a fortnight ago before taking part in the entirety of United's 1-1 draw with Reading.