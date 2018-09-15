Maurizio Sarri Admits International Breaks Have Haunted Him in the Past as Premier League Returns

By 90Min
September 15, 2018

Maurizio Sarri has urged his Chelsea side to hit the ground running against Cardiff in order to ensure any lingering international break hangover will not jeopardise the club's top four hopes this season. 

The Italian boss currently boasts an unbeaten record in his first four league games with the Blues, but is wary of dropping points after a host of players took part in international duty having experienced a poor return with Napoli during his time with the Serie A outfit. 

MB Media/GettyImages

Sarri has first hand experience of seeing his team drop points in the immediate aftermath of an international break during his first season at the helm of Napoli, and ahead of Chelsea's encounter with Cardiff he has urged his side not to get ahead of themselves. 

“Am I very relaxed? Not really, because tomorrow is a very difficult game, a very difficult match," Sarri said, via the Evening Standard

“I remember in my first season in Naples, the average points per match during the season was 2.28, I think. But the average [at Napoli] after the international break was only 1.31 or 1.32. So I know that the matches after the break are very, very difficult.

“Fortunately in the last season [when Napoli almost won Serie A in 2017/18], the average was the same: 2.4 in the season, 2.45 after the break.

“This was only because after the first season the players understood the difficulty of this kind of match. I've been trying to stress this number to my players [to avoid a drop-off in performance] and telling them my experience in this situation.”

The next three weeks see Chelsea open their Europa League and League Cup campaigns alongside their Premier League commitments, a congested fixture list which sees seven games played in quick succession. 

Sarri revealed he has been preparing for the intense set of fixtures over the past few weeks to ensure his side are well prepared to take maximum points, he added: “We have to play seven matches in 23 days, so I had to work. I have seen a lot of matches, of Cardiff and PAOK, West Ham and Liverpool, so I had to work.

“I have been doing it sometimes here, sometimes at my home. Usually the days were long. They would last 12 or 13 hours but for me it's a pleasure. I am not able to think about this as a job, like work.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)