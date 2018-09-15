Rafa Benitez Claims He Is 'Happy' at Newcastle Despite Reported Unrest at St James' Park

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has offered Magpies fans a glimmer of hope with regards to the Spaniard's future at St James' Park.

The club have once again endured a turbulent summer, with Benitez publicly making some disagreements with owner Mike Ashley very clear.

The former Liverpool boss hinted at a lack of transfer funds during this summer's window and his comments appeared to damage the relationship between him and Ashley.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

But while most football fans expect Rafa to jump ship before he's pushed, he has subtly hinted that his future could well still be at Newcastle.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Benitez offered a cryptic answer when asked about a potential new contract.

He said: “What I will say about the North East and Newcastle is you can live your life and you can enjoy your football. The people love the club and love the team, especially if you are giving everything. That is the perfect scenario for a manager, so I am quite relaxed because I am happy here."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Spaniard was keen to emphasise that a new contract wouldn't change the task at hand though, and that the team needed to be the focus.

He added: “There are things that we have to discuss inside internally, the main thing now is to get the maximum we can from our players. We’ll have plenty of time to talk about my future. The main thing is, it won’t change anything. It’s not about my future in the next few months, it has to be about the team.”