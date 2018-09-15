Report Reveals Reasons Behind Man Utd Star's Failed Summer Exit as Forward Delays Contract Talks

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was denied a move away from Old Trafford during the summer due to a sell-on clause in his current contract, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was believed to be weighing up his options throughout the summer transfer window as life at Old Trafford started to become stale, with the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and even Italian side Inter all having an interest in signing Martial ahead of the new season.

However, the Sun report that the chance to leave Old Trafford was snatched away due to a sell-on clause in Martial's current contract which would see former side AS Monaco receive 50% of all profits on the transfer.

This means that United would have had to find a club willing to play in excess of £100m to receive any kind of significant financial boost.

If these reports are true, then Manchester United's negotiating tactics surrounding Martial's future appear to be somewhat pointless unless the club are confident he will sign a new contract.

The France international currently has a deal which expires at the end of the season. The club can extend his contract by another year, but potential suitors won't be willing to pay over the odds for Martial next summer if he's available for free in 2020.

It would be incredibly surprising if a club with Manchester United's track record were prepared to risk one of their most promising players leaving for free unless the framework of a new long-term contract for Martial was set in stone.

It is understood that the forward wants reassurances over his playing time, as well as the future of manager José Mourinho, before committing to a new deal.

Additionally, it is looking more and more likely each day that Marcus Rashford - who is also on the fringes of Mourinho's first team - could leave on a short-term basis, something which would remove the competition for places at Old Trafford.