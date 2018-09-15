West Ham Owners Unhappy With Director of Football Over Pair of Summer Purchases

West Ham owner David Sullivan is reportedly unhappy with two of the club's summer signings, after the Hammers hierarchy were forced to take a back seat in transfer negotiations following the appointment of director of football Mario Husillos.

The 59-year-old was personally appointed by Manuel Pellegrini and given the reins over transfers, where Husillos took advantage of his connections in South America to bring in a large number of new faces.

The likes of Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Lukasz Fabianski were among nine players brought in to help take West Ham to the next level, but the Times claims it was the signings of Jack Wilshere and Carlos Sánchez which has left the club's owners at loggerheads with Husillos.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The dispute first came about when the club entered negotiations with former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere, who was looking to find a new club after he was released by Unai Emery in north London.





Originally, co-owner Sullivan was only willing to offer the England international a one-year contract due to concerns over Wilshere's fitness, as well as his demand of £80k a week in wages.





However, Sullivan was eventually convinced to back down and offering a three-year deal due to pressure from Husillos and Pellegrini. Low and behold, the injury-prone midfielder has been sidelined once again after just four games.





Both Wilshere and Sánchez have been two of West Ham's most disappointing signings so far this season, although it could easily be argued that only former Swansea City goalkeeper Fabianski has been an instant hit at London Stadium.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

The Irons have had a difficult start to the season and currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. The club can register their first point of the season against Everton on Sunday, but a defeat at Goodison Park could leave West Ham without a point until October.