West Ham Set to Wait on Test Results as Jack Wilshere Breaks Down With Fresh Injury Concern

West Ham have been forced to endure a painstaking wait to discover the extent of Jack Wilshere's ankle injury, with tests scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The injury plagued midfielder was reported to have had yet another setback during training earlier this week, which ensured he had no place in the side for the trip to Goodison Park.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

With the severity of the ankle injury unknown, manager Manuel Pellegrini informed reporters during his pre-match press conference of the state of affairs over one his most high profile players.





"Jack felt a pain in his ankle two days ago,' Pellegrini said, via the Daily Mail. "He doesn't have a chance [to face Everton]. On Tuesday we will see after he has a medical review."

Despite featuring in all of the Hammers' opening four league fixtures, the latest breakdown will come as a concern to West Ham having seen his Arsenal career besieged by recurring ankle problems.

Moreover, after succumbing to four successive defeats Pellegrini has told his squad that there is no need to panic despite having zero points on the board as 35 years as a manager has exposed him to similar situations in the past - which he has recovered from.

"I started with Villarreal and we had three points from the first 15, then we finished third in the table. After that with Malaga, when I arrived the team were in the relegation zone. We lost five or six games in a row but we continued in the same way.

So no Wilshere tommorow. Is that a worry? Not exactly been a hit for us. Possibly created more problems than he's created. Imo his absence could be an advantage #whufc #coyi — Allen Cummings (@AllenCummings6) September 15, 2018

"I am more confident than ever. In the five years I was at Villarreal, every time I had the same problem. We finished second, we finished third, we finished fifth. Semi-finals of the Champions League. At every club you have a bad moment in the season.

"They must understand, they must trust in what we are doing because it is not an experiment we are doing here. I will not change. Doubt my methods? No. I always trust in what I do because, I repeat, I have 35 years in this," he added.